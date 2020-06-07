Japan declines to join U.S., others in condemning China for Hong Kong law-Kyodo
Sunday, 7 June 2020 () Japan has decided not join the United States, Britain and others in issuing a statement scolding China for imposing a new security law, Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday, citing officials from countries involved.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said China's proposed national security law for Hong Kong would be a "clear violation" of their international obligations, and the Government will look to provide a..
