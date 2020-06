People Show Solidarity During the George Floyd Protest



These people kneeled in a display of solidarity during the George Floyd protest. They had peaceful interactions and shared hand sanitizer. They also danced together on the streets. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 01:47 Published 4 days ago

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue: Hand sanitizer, heat not likely to start car fires



Despite rumors on social media, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says hand sanitizer and heat alone are not likely to start car fires. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:26 Published 5 days ago