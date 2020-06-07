Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Queen's Birthday 2020 Honours: The full list of this year's winners

The Age Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Politicians, scientists, musicians, artists and business leaders are among those acknowledged in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Ricky Gervais wants to see NHS workers on the 2021 New Years Honours List [Video]

Ricky Gervais wants to see NHS workers on the 2021 New Years Honours List

Ricky Gervais wants to see NHS heroes receive honours from Queen Elizabeth II in the 2021 New Year Honours List - not celebrities.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's first year [Video]

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's first year

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, celebrates his first birthday on May 6. He is the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and arrived in 2019, weighing 7lb 3oz. He is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published
Little girl receives more than 250 birthday cards [Video]

Little girl receives more than 250 birthday cards

A poorly three-year-old faced birthday alone with her mum - until HUNDREDS of strangers sent enough cards and presents to fill their living room. Angel-Louise Lemar was born at 26-weeks, weighing..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Queen's Birthday Honours: The full list

Queen's Birthday Honours: The full listThe New Zealand Order of Merit Dames Companion (DNZM) Distinguished Professor Jane Elizabeth Harding , ONZM, Kohimarama, Auckland, for services to neonatology...
New Zealand Herald

Tony Abbott has been given a Queen's Birthday honour for Indigenous service and border control

This year's Queen's Birthday Honours List has been announced, with former prime minister Tony Abbott awarded the top honour of Companion of the Order of...
SBS


Tweets about this

aDB

All Day Bossk RT @mahootna2: 90% of this hurts my brain. #Auspol is cooked. Queen's Birthday Honours 2020: The full list. https://t.co/xJWZHpj1Yz 33 minutes ago

Ha_Tanya

Tanya Ha RT @scienceinpublic: Prospecting with physics; trailblazing semiconductor lasers - superconductor legend, #WomenInScience leader, past pres… 43 minutes ago

OnaPaar

Ona Paar Queen's Birthday Honours 2020: Women make up only 41% of the awards #neverquite50percent https://t.co/d9THwCK48A 49 minutes ago

mahootna2

Noble Robin Sans Nobel :) 90% of this hurts my brain. #Auspol is cooked. Queen's Birthday Honours 2020: The full list. https://t.co/xJWZHpj1Yz 50 minutes ago

jacredd

JR RT @Ha_Tanya: 'For significant service to the financial and real estate sectors, and to diversity and inclusion.' Absolutely DELIGHTED to… 53 minutes ago

Ha_Tanya

Tanya Ha 'For significant service to the financial and real estate sectors, and to diversity and inclusion.' Absolutely DEL… https://t.co/9Dt87ed362 1 hour ago

WiseWine

Wise Wine Queen’s Birthday honours: Full SA list - The Advertiser https://t.co/huF9IDZh0E 1 hour ago

Peaches_Taxis

Peaches Southend Airport Taxi Transfers Essex. Queen's Birthday 2020 Honours: The full list of this year's winners https://t.co/pVBPomjbw2 #entertainment #sport https://t.co/uDBZ8tYieN 1 hour ago