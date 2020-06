ted schofield Justice Smith comes out as***and calls for***and trans inclusion in Black Lives Matter https://t.co/yqEbi9AwJq 20 minutes ago Marguerite Reed Justice Smith comes out as queer, calls for***and trans inclusion in Black Lives Matter https://t.co/hJ9AVfD4bA 26 minutes ago Valerie I see this as a separate issue that deserves protesting too. I can't hide my color. Until I say how I classify myse… https://t.co/G0eGKRQtcK 38 minutes ago D. Newson RT @TribecalledDOS: Who didn’t know this? BLM has long been co-opted by LGBT too. Justice Smith comes out as***and calls for***a… 47 minutes ago raven2955 Justice Smith comes out as queer, calls for***and trans inclusion in Black Lives Matter https://t.co/wkcI77c3dX… https://t.co/TqSLeYYtQb 1 hour ago LaurieH Justice Smith comes out as***and calls for***and trans inclusion in Black Lives Matter… https://t.co/AnzqfQMO4q 1 hour ago Christopher Justice Smith comes out as queer, calls for***and trans inclusion in Black Lives Matter https://t.co/1EHzbzyFf9 1 hour ago ♉Pink Panther♉ Actor Justice Smith comes out as queer, calls for***and trans inclusion in the Black Lives Matter movement https://t.co/mEiL7hw8do 2 hours ago