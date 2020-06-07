Calm prevails over Washington, D.C.'s anti-black racism protest, as demonstrations continue across U.S.
Sunday, 7 June 2020 () Tens of thousands of demonstrators amassed in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday demanding an end to racism and brutality by law enforcement, as protests sparked by George Floyd's fatal encounter with Minneapolis police stretched into a 12th day.
More anti-racism demonstrations will take place in London and across the UK on Sunday after police and protesters clashed the day before. The protests come as violence in the capital on Saturday left..
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters were marching in Washington on Saturday as rallies across the United States to protest the killing of a black man in Minneapolis police custody entered a..