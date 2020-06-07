Global  

One News Page

Calm prevails over Washington, D.C.'s anti-black racism protest, as demonstrations continue across U.S.

CBC.ca Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Tens of thousands of demonstrators amassed in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday demanding an end to racism and brutality by law enforcement, as protests sparked by George Floyd's fatal encounter with Minneapolis police stretched into a 12th day.
