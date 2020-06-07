Global  

At King County public housing, a restaurant owner returns to his old home with food in hand

Seattle Times Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Editor’s note: This is one in a periodic series called Stepping Up, highlighting moments of compassion, duty and community in uncertain times. Have a story we should tell? Send it via email to [email protected] with the subject “Stepping Up.” • The sky was turning gray when Luam Wersom pulled into the housing complex, but the […]
