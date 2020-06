Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tropical Storm Cristobal continued its advance toward the U.S. Gulf Coast early Sunday, having spawned a tornado in Florida. Forecasters said it would arrive on U.S. soil late Sunday but was not expected to grow into a hurricane. Squalls with tropical-force winds reached the mouth of the Mississippi River by Sunday […] 👓 View full article