Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passes away at 39

Video credit: ANI - Published 10 hours ago Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passes away 01:12 Famous Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away at the age of 39 years in Bengaluru on Jun 7. Actor died after suffering from cardiac arrest. Fans gathered outside the hospital after his demise. He acted in more than 20 films including Chirru, Sinrga. Twitter users paid condolences.