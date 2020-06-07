Global  

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passes away at 39

DNA Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Former cricketer Anil Kumble confirmed Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise
 Famous Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away at the age of 39 years in Bengaluru on Jun 7. Actor died after suffering from cardiac arrest. Fans gathered outside the hospital after his demise. He acted in more than 20 films including Chirru, Sinrga. Twitter users paid condolences.

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passes away due to cardiac arrest

Popular Kannada film actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died at a private hospital here following a cardiac arrest, an official said on Sunday, June 7. He was 39. "Sarja...
