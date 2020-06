Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg took a step toward the Europa League and Werder Bremen moved closer to a historic relegation from the Bundesliga as Wolfsburg won their meeting 1-0 on Sunday. Both teams' players kneeled around the center circle before the start in an anti-racism gesture following the protests across the United States.