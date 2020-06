IMISTHE”MERICA”BOWLBROS⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸🙏 RT @theblaze: Colin Powell endorses Joe Biden, blasts President Trump as liar who has 'drifted away' from Constitution https://t.co/XgmV7MN… 7 seconds ago

Tier1 Consultants @realDonaldTrump Former Secretary of State Colin Powell endorses Joe Biden for president" https://t.co/9eCccmuqBh 11 seconds ago

Buddy Cushman RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump’s day so far: - Colin Powell endorses Joe Biden - Bush and Romney refuse to support Trump - Ben Carson tota… 13 seconds ago

Hissy Fitz RT @justinbaragona: Colin Powell, Secretary of State under George W. Bush and Reagan's national security advisor, endorses Joe Biden. "I’m… 13 seconds ago

Mary Rose RT @BLUE_W0LVERINE: Is anyone starting to see a pattern here? Thinking professionals are against trump Period This has gone way beyond pa… 21 seconds ago

Tier1 Consultants @realDonaldTrump @SenJohnKennedy @SenBillCassidy Former Secretary of State Colin Powell endorses Joe Biden for pres… https://t.co/d7OVti4wZ8 31 seconds ago

Tier1 Consultants @thejtlewis @realDonaldTrump Former Secretary of State Colin Powell endorses Joe Biden for president" https://t.co/9eCccmuqBh 45 seconds ago