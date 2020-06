Workers to begin untangling charred metal web on Notre Dame Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

PARIS (AP) — Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. An announcement that the work will start Monday and last through the summer months came […] 👓 View full article

