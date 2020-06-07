Global  

Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan enjoy sunset at Marine Drive

DNA Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan took a stroll in Mumbai's Marine Drive
Video credit: IANS INDIA
News video: Kareena Kapoor shares cute picture of niece Inaaya

Kareena Kapoor shares cute picture of niece Inaaya 00:40

 Ever since actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her debut on Instagram, she keeps sharing glimpse of her day to day life.

