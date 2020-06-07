Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan enjoy sunset at Marine Drive

Kareena Kapoor on a mission to kill fat



Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned a love note to "fat", and shared that she is all set to kill it with her dedicated workout regime. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:18 Published 1 day ago

Sara Ali Khan's 'All Lives Matter' post gets mixed response



Actor Sara Ali Khan on June 04 has created a stir on the internet after she reportedly shared an 'All Lives Matter' post on Instagram. Hashtag Sara Ali Khan was trending on Twitter, with netizens.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published 3 days ago