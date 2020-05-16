Reliance raises ₹5,683.50 crore from AIDA

Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on Friday due to gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and metal stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 117 points or 0.34..
Equity benchmark indices gained for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as heavy buying was witnessed in pharma and financial stocks. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 622 points or 2.06 per cent higher..
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced raise in FDI from 49 percent to 74 percent in Defence manufacturing, while unveiling fourth tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime..