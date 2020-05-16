Global  

Reliance raises ₹5,683.50 crore from AIDA

Hindu Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
This is the eighth deal for Jio Platforms in less than seven weeks.
Reliance raises Rs 5,683.50 crore from AIDA

Reliance Industries on Sunday said it sold 1.16 per cent stake in its digital unit to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for Rs 5,683.50 crore, taking the...
