Reliance raises ₹5,683.50 crore from AIDA

Equity indices on upswing, Reliance hits new high



Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on Friday due to gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and metal stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 117 points or 0.34.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published 2 days ago

Equity indices hold firm, pharma and financial stocks up



Equity benchmark indices gained for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as heavy buying was witnessed in pharma and financial stocks. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 622 points or 2.06 per cent higher.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16 Published 3 weeks ago