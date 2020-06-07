Global  

Deputy killed in California ambush by Air Force sergeant

Seattle Times Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff’s deputy was killed and two law enforcement officers wounded Saturday when they were ambushed with gunfire and explosives while pursuing a suspect, authorities said. The U.S. Air Force confirmed Sunday that the suspect was an active duty sergeant stationed at Travis Air Force Base. Sgt. Damon […]
 Authorities say a Northern California sheriff's deputy was killed and two other law enforcement officers were wounded when they were ambushed by a suspect who is a member of the U.S. military.

