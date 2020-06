Related videos from verified sources Beyoncé Added as Guest Speaker for YouTube's Virtual Commencement Ceremony | Billboard News



Beyoncé has been added to the list of guest speakers for YouTube’s virtual commencement ceremony that will also feature the Obamas. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:07 Published 3 weeks ago Obamas to headline YouTube virtual graduation ceremony



Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. will deliver commencement speeches during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" ceremony. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:21 Published on May 7, 2020 Obamas to Headline YouTube Virtual Graduation Ceremony



Obamas to Headline YouTube Virtual Graduation Ceremony Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will deliver commencement speeches during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" ceremony. Michelle's.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15 Published on May 6, 2020

Tweets about this