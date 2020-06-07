Black Lives Matter's big ask: what does 'defund the police' mean?
Sunday, 7 June 2020 () The Black Lives Matter chant "defund the police" has become rallying cry - and a stick for President Donald Trump to use on Democrats. But the movement is not necessarily about gutting police departments.
A protester lays down in front of riot police to display a message by Martin Luther King during the Black Lives Matter demonstration in London today (June 7).
Footage shows the protester lying on the ground while riot police continue to march on.
