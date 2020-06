Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney marched Sunday in a protest against police mistreatment of minorities in the nation’s capitol, making him the first Republican senator known to do so. Romney, who represents Utah, posted a tweet showing him wearing a mask as he walked with Black Lives Matter protesters in Washington. Above the […] 👓 View full article