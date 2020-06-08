Sammy’s Beach RT @smh: Prison officers have used tear gas on inmates fighting in the yard of Sydney's Long Bay Hospital in Matraville, with one prisoner… 7 hours ago

precursor Tear gas deployed after ‘fracas’ broke out at Long Bay Prison Hospital https://t.co/Gd9gQGC5BS 8 hours ago

john "adrenochrome stan" Smith RT @bencubby: Tear gas deployed after fight at Long Bay Prison Hospital https://t.co/TY9csujr4L via @smh 9 hours ago

The Sydney Morning Herald Prison officers have used tear gas on inmates fighting in the yard of Sydney's Long Bay Hospital in Matraville, wit… https://t.co/44TrsFJS3Y 9 hours ago