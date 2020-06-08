Report: NYC police misconduct often involves minority youths
Monday, 8 June 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — The vast majority of complaints about New York City police officers’ mistreatment of youths stemmed from encounters with black and Hispanic children, according to a new study by the city’s police watchdog agency. Nearly two-thirds of youth complaints to the Civilian Complaint Review Board involved children of color, the report says, […]
Justin Heiman/Getty Images New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed four police reforms during a Sunday press conference, after lifting the city's curfew one day early. He announced that the city would shift funding and resources from the NYPD to youth and social services: "I want people to...
NY Gov. Cuomo Signs 'Aggressive' Package of Police Reform Bills Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the "most aggressive" police reform legislation into NY state law on Friday. Andrew Cuomo, NY Governor, via..
A Fort Pierce police officer turned himself in Thursday night at the St. Lucie County jail Thursday night. Officer Albert Eckrode faces felony charges of battery and official misconduct. He also faces..
