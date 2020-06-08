Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Report: NYC police misconduct often involves minority youths

Seattle Times Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The vast majority of complaints about New York City police officers’ mistreatment of youths stemmed from encounters with black and Hispanic children, according to a new study by the city’s police watchdog agency. Nearly two-thirds of youth complaints to the Civilian Complaint Review Board involved children of color, the report says, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: NYC Mayor Promises 'Intense Change' With Police Reform Proposals

NYC Mayor Promises 'Intense Change' With Police Reform Proposals 00:36

 Justin Heiman/Getty Images New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed four police reforms during a Sunday press conference, after lifting the city's curfew one day early. He announced that the city would shift funding and resources from the NYPD to youth and social services: "I want people to...

Related videos from verified sources

NY Gov. Cuomo Signs 'Aggressive' Package of Police Reform Bills [Video]

NY Gov. Cuomo Signs 'Aggressive' Package of Police Reform Bills

NY Gov. Cuomo Signs 'Aggressive' Package of Police Reform Bills Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the "most aggressive" police reform legislation into NY state law on Friday. Andrew Cuomo, NY Governor, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:11Published
Fort Pierce police officer turns himself in [Video]

Fort Pierce police officer turns himself in

A Fort Pierce police officer turned himself in Thursday night at the St. Lucie County jail Thursday night. Officer Albert Eckrode faces felony charges of battery and official misconduct. He also faces..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:39Published
Armed Men Demand Dog in Bizare Home Invasion [Video]

Armed Men Demand Dog in Bizare Home Invasion

PRINCE GEORGE, CANADA — Police are bemused over a home invasion incident that involved two suspects who weren't looking to grab pearls or wads of cash, but a dog. Citing authorities, a report from..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

NYC police misconduct often involves minority youths, report shows

 Watchdog study finds some youths were even stopped for 'seemingly innocuous activities such as playing, high-fiving, running, carrying backpacks, and jaywalking'
Haaretz


Tweets about this