President Donald Trump questions Roger Goodell's statement to NFL players

USATODAY.com Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
President Donald Trump questioned whether NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was giving his blessing to players to protest during the national anthem.
News video: Trump Tweet Takes Aim at NFL Commissioner After His BLM Statement

Trump Tweet Takes Aim at NFL Commissioner After His BLM Statement 01:52

 Trump Tweet Takes Aim at NFL Commissioner After His BLM Statement On Friday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued an apology for choosing to ignore players' concerns of U.S. police brutality and racism. Roger Goodell, NFL, via 'The Guardian' President Donald Trump responded to the formal statement...

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump Shades Roger Goodell, Kneeling is Disrespectful to Flag & Country

President Trump vs. Roger Goodell??! It's not a full-blown war (yet) -- but POTUS is clearly not happy with the NFL Commish for admitting the league was "wrong"...
TMZ.com

Trump Questions NFL Commissioner On Anthem Debate

In a late Sunday night tweet, President Trump said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell "was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL ... thereby...
NPR

Trump tweet: Goodell OK with players kneeling?

In response to commissioner Roger Goodell's video last week in which he said the NFL erred in how it dealt with player protests, President Donald Trump tweeted...
ESPN


