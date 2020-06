Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published 9 hours ago Watch: Sonu Sood meets Uddhav Thackeray after Raut’s ‘political director’ jibe 02:01 Actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at his residence. Aditya Thackeray posted a picture of their meet on Twitter. While speaking to media after the meeting, Sonu said that it is not about any particular political party and that everyone is supporting his work for migrants. The meeting...