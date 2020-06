Autistic teen missing without food or water on Mount Disappointment Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Near-freezing temperatures are forecast as police search for non-verbal autistic teen Will Callaghan, 14, north of Melbourne. 👓 View full article

