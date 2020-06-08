Japan’s stance on Hong Kong praised by other G7 nations

Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Japan was among the first nations to express its concern about China imposing a new security law, and its stance has been praised by other Group of Seven nations, chief cabinet secretary Japan was among the first nations to express its concern about China imposing a new security law, and its stance has been praised by other Group of Seven nations, chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday. Officials from the United States, Britain and others were cited in a report by Kyodo news agency on Sunday saying that Japan had decided not to join them in issuing a statement scolding China for imposing the new law, which observers fear could endanger Hong Kong 's special autonomy and freedoms. Suga told a news conference that in addition to issuing a statement on May 28, the day China's parliament approved the law, saying Tokyo was "seriously...


