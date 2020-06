John Bolton’s Book Set to Allege ‘Trump Misconduct’ With Countries Besides Ukraine



John Bolton’s anticipated book about working in the Trump White House will reportedly point to misconduct by the President that goes beyond his call with Ukraine. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:04 Published 10 hours ago

DC Guardsman Calls Tear-Gassing of Peaceful Protestors in Lafayette Square 'Really F***ed Up'



The Lafayette Square incident where peaceful protestors were tear gassed by police to clear the way for President Trump to walk to St. John’s Church near the White House has been criticized by people.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:10 Published 3 days ago