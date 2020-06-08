Trump’s plan to slash US troops sparks concern in Germany
Monday, 8 June 2020 () FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Germany on Sunday voiced concern at reports that President Donald Trump plans to cut the number of US troops stationed in Germany, amid fears it could weaken a key pillar of Nato defence in the region. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said both countries stood to gain from close cooperation even if the transatlantic relationship had become "complicated" under Trump. Other senior politicians in Berlin were more blunt, slamming the plan as the latest blow to US-German ties and a potential security risk. "Should it come to the withdrawal of part of the US troops, we take note of this," Maas told the Bild am...
Germany is still awaiting confirmation from the United States that it plans to withdraw 9,500 troops from the country. According to one senior Washington official, President Donald Trump gave the order last Friday. Adam Reed reports.
