Trump’s plan to slash US troops sparks concern in Germany

Trump’s plan to slash US troops sparks concern in GermanyFRANKFURT AM MAIN: Germany on Sunday voiced concern at reports that President Donald Trump plans to cut the number of US troops stationed in Germany, amid fears it could weaken a key pillar of Nato defence in the region. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said both countries stood to gain from close cooperation even if the transatlantic relationship had become "complicated" under Trump. Other senior politicians in Berlin were more blunt, slamming the plan as the latest blow to US-German ties and a potential security risk. "Should it come to the withdrawal of part of the US troops, we take note of this," Maas told the Bild am...
