Panda escapes from enclosure at Danish zoo; returned safely

Seattle Times Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — One of Copenhagen Zoo’s giant pandas escaped from its enclosure early Monday and roamed the park before staff were able to sedate it and bring it back. Xing Er, a 7-year-old male who arrived at the zoo last year, was seen on surveillance video breaking out of the newly built, 160 […]
