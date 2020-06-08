Panda escapes from enclosure at Danish zoo; returned safely

Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — One of Copenhagen Zoo’s giant pandas escaped from its enclosure early Monday and roamed the park before staff were able to sedate it and bring it back. Xing Er, a 7-year-old male who arrived at the zoo last year, was seen on surveillance video breaking out of the newly built, 160 […] 👓 View full article

