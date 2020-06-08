Global
'Penguin' teaser: Keerthy Suresh's OTT debut sets mood for sinister thriller
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
'Penguin' teaser: Keerthy Suresh's OTT debut sets mood for sinister thriller
Monday, 8 June 2020 (
13 hours ago
)
The teaser sets the mood for the story brilliantly and establishes that something sinister is about to take place.
