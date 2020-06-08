Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Penguin' teaser: Keerthy Suresh's OTT debut sets mood for sinister thriller

DNA Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
The teaser sets the mood for the story brilliantly and establishes that something sinister is about to take place.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this