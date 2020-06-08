Coronavirus | Delhi COVID-19 cases estimated to rise to 56,000 by end of next two weeks: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on June 08 informed that Delhi hospitals have over 8,500 beds as of now. "We have over 8,500 beds as of now, in the next 15 days we will take it to 15,000-17,000. Since the doubling rate of cases is 14-15 days, we think cases will reach 56,000 in the next two...
The cases of coronavirus are growing at a rapid speed in India. On June 13, country saw highest single-day spike of 11,458 confirmed cases in 24 hours. India crossed 3 lakh mark as total cases reached..