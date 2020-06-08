Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus | Delhi COVID-19 cases estimated to rise to 56,000 by end of next two weeks: Jain

Hindu Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
The current doubling rate of COVID-19 in New Delhi is 14 days so the national capital as per that estimation will see over 56,000 cases by the end of
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: We've over 8,500 beds as of now, says Delhi Health Minister

We've over 8,500 beds as of now, says Delhi Health Minister 01:11

 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on June 08 informed that Delhi hospitals have over 8,500 beds as of now. "We have over 8,500 beds as of now, in the next 15 days we will take it to 15,000-17,000. Since the doubling rate of cases is 14-15 days, we think cases will reach 56,000 in the next two...

Related videos from verified sources

Beijing district in 'wartime mode' amid fresh coronavirus cases [Video]

Beijing district in 'wartime mode' amid fresh coronavirus cases

Beijing closes city’s largest wholesale food market after detecting seven locally transmitted cases over two days.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published
Covid update: India ranks 4th; SC on dead bodies; Trump may suspend H-1B visas [Video]

Covid update: India ranks 4th; SC on dead bodies; Trump may suspend H-1B visas

From Maharashtra crossing 1 lakh cases to Supreme Court highlighting plight of hospitals in India, here are the top ten updates on coronavirus pandemic. India recorded highest single day spike with..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:28Published
COVID-19: India witnesses single-day spike of 11,458 confirmed cases in 24 hrs [Video]

COVID-19: India witnesses single-day spike of 11,458 confirmed cases in 24 hrs

The cases of coronavirus are growing at a rapid speed in India. On June 13, country saw highest single-day spike of 11,458 confirmed cases in 24 hours. India crossed 3 lakh mark as total cases reached..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Delhi Covid-19 tally to touch 56,000 in 2 weeks, says health minister Satyendar Jain

 The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Delhi is expected to double in the next 14 days. At present, nearly 29,000 people are coronavirus positive in the...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this