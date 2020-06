Observers sceptical over reports on planned US troop withdrawal from Germany Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Conservative German politicians are alarmed by reports that Donald Trump is planning to slash US military presence in the country. But US General Ben Hodges is skeptical it will actually happen. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Reports of major U.S. troop withdrawal raises concern in Germany β€œThe German-American relationship could be severely affected by such a decision by the U.S. president,” Peter Beyer told dpa." The post Reports of major...

Premium Times Nigeria 2 days ago





Tweets about this