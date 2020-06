Karlene Nation RT @OneNationK: Scheer says people are 'upset and confused' by Trudeau's decision to attend a protest during the pandemic https://t.co/f4Du… 2 minutes ago

Francis D'Alfonso RT @JPTasker: Scheer says people are 'upset and confused' by Trudeau's decision to attend a protest during the pandemic. https://t.co/M8ZZs… 3 minutes ago

Karlene Nation Scheer says people are 'upset and confused' by Trudeau's decision to attend a protest during the pandemic https://t.co/f4Du59FAxw 3 minutes ago

GrimJoke RT @Ez4u2say_Janis: Karen Scheer says people are 'upset and confused' by Trudeau's decision to attend a protest during the pandemic https:/… 9 minutes ago

musky bw St. Clair RT @Danbalkwill1: He will risk all for a photo op with his sheeplekind, the rest of Canada not so much! Scheer says people are 'upset and… 15 minutes ago

Robert Sears. P.Eng Scheer says people are 'upset and confused' by Trudeau's decision to attend a protest during the pandemic | CBC New… https://t.co/OCyGPv35za 22 minutes ago