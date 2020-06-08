Biden lead rises to 14 points Trump in new CNN poll
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden now holds a commanding 14-point lead over President Trump
REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump for suggesting on Friday that George Floyd, the Black man killed by Minneapolis police last week, is celebrating from heaven,..
Hydroxychloroquine Fails to Prevent COVID-19, Study Finds Conducted by disease specialists at the University of Minnesota, the results of the study were published Wednesday in the 'New England Journal..