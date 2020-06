Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

DENPASAR, Indonesia — A Ukrainian man who fell into an abandoned well and broke his leg while being chased by a wild dog on Indonesia's tourist island of Bali was rescued after being trapped for nearly a week, police said Monday. Roberts Jacob Matthews, 29, stumbled into the nearly empty 13-foot-deep concrete well and was