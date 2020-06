Related videos from verified sources Greece finally celebrates Easter at churches after 40 days, due to coronavirus lockdown



Greece finally celebrates Easter at churches at midnight, on Tuesday, May 26, after 40 days, due to coronavirus lockdown. This decision was taken by the Standing Holy Synod, as due to the coronavirus.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:58 Published 3 weeks ago DOJ Letter To Newsom Calls California COVID-19 Restrictions On Churches Unfair



The Department of Justice sent a letter to Governor Newsom saying churches are facing unfair restrictions in the lockdown. Andria Borba reports on the divine and the federal intervention. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:20 Published on May 21, 2020 President Trump's Mar-A-Lago Club To Partially Reopen This Weekend



As South Florida slowly reopens from the coronavirus lockdown, President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club will partially reopen to members this weekend. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:28 Published on May 15, 2020

Tweets about this