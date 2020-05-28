Global  

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders stepping down

CBC.ca Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders announced his resignation Monday afternoon.
Video credit: HuffPost Canada - Published
News video: Toronto Police Chief Takes A Knee During Protest

Toronto Police Chief Takes A Knee During Protest 02:18

 Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says his officers support peaceful protest, but critics on Twitter aren't swayed by the gesture.

Criticism of police in wake of protests "more than fair," Toronto police chief says

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders acknowledged Thursday some of the criticism law enforcement agencies have been receiving in the wake of the high-profile...
