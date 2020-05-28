Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders stepping down

Police identify German suspect in Madeleine McCann case



The Metropolitan Police have identified a German prisoner as a suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. The 43-year-old who has not been named is described as white with short blond hair,.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:13 Published 5 days ago

Pentagon Chief Doesn't Support Using Active Military on US Streets



Pentagon Chief Doesn't Support Using Active Military on US Streets On Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to use military action "to defend the life and property" of residents amid violent.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:23 Published 5 days ago