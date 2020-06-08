Step by step: On India-China LAC stand-off

Ahmed Hessaan Zafar RT @Jana_Shah: Breaking:
India decides to go for backdoor diplomacy, reaches out to #Russia for mediation over #Ladakh with #China
Source… 2 minutes ago
Kamal Nayan Enough is enough.
Tensions with Nepal, Pakistan and China.
Poor handling of the pandemic.
Created a Migrant Cris… https://t.co/ntELApPSJK 2 minutes ago
Zafar Eqbal RT @thinkingrobot9: Boasting will not work at border. Modi's foreign policy is a failure. He should step down. 3 soldiers martyred in India… 3 minutes ago
Gobind Das Now #IndianArmy have to take strong step for this
Not only #IndianArmy but #Indian also
Ye logo Pehle #COVID19 se w… https://t.co/op6CgzXKG5 8 minutes ago
Rahul Krishna Arora @PMOIndia Mr Prime minister .. Ban China and their Trade in India ( Bookha maaro saalo ko ) .. Have some guts to ta… https://t.co/eaVdK1YJNP 8 minutes ago
Owen Reuby @themetskipper I step away from Twitter for 15 minutes and N.Korea wants ago, China and India are playing war games… https://t.co/8QbTxE6QFz 8 minutes ago
Rao Saab 🇮🇳 #GalwanValley
Enough is enough.
Tensions with Nepal, Pakistan and China.
Poor handling of the pandemic.
Created… https://t.co/TgQsxLkbsV 9 minutes ago
gaganpreet singh RT @IVivekPandey: china asks india to step back..
def minister says india wont budge an inch
totally right ! 9 minutes ago