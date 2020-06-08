France to abandon police chokeholds amid Floyd death anger
Monday, 8 June 2020 () PARIS (AP) — French police will no longer be allowed to use chokeholds during arrests, the interior minister said Monday, banning the immobilization technique after it came under renewed criticism following George Floyd’s death in the United States. With the French government under increasing pressure to address accusations of brutality and racism within the police […]
