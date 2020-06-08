Spurs say Aldridge had season-ending shoulder surgery
Monday, 8 June 2020 () Seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge will miss the remainder of San Antonio’s season while he recovers from surgery on his right shoulder, a major blow to the Spurs’ postseason chances, assuming the season continues as planned. The Spurs announced Monday that Aldridge had the surgery on April 24, stemming from an injury he suffered in a […]
