Seattle police arrest 18-year-old man in Federal Way in connection with Rainier Beach double homicide

Seattle Times Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Christopher Wilson Jr., 35, and Christopher Roberts Jr., 23, were fatally shot May 23 in the parking lot of the Rainier Beach Safeway store. Seattle police have announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man in connection with the double homicide.
