Seattle police arrest 18-year-old man in Federal Way in connection with Rainier Beach double homicide
Monday, 8 June 2020 () Christopher Wilson Jr., 35, and Christopher Roberts Jr., 23, were fatally shot May 23 in the parking lot of the Rainier Beach Safeway store. Seattle police have announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man in connection with the double homicide.
After a black man knelt before Seattle police in front of a barrier, a white man got in front of the kneeling man to protect him and he was attacked by police, according to the filmer of this shocking clip from Thursday (June 5).
Footage shows the man is seen being pepper-sprayed at very close...