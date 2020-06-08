Global  

Hartley Sawyer is axed from 'The Flash' after 'unacceptable' tweets come to light

USATODAY.com Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Hartley Sawyer will no longer play the role of Ralph Dibny on The CW's "The Flash" due to past tweets, which he acknowledges are "unacceptable."
