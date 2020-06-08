New Seahawk Carlos Hyde: If NFL is serious about change then a team should sign Colin Kaepernick
Monday, 8 June 2020 () The newest Seattle Seahawk, running back Carlos Hyde, was a member of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 when Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem. Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the end of that season. But Hyde hopes this will be the year Kaepernick is back in the league. During a […]
Speaking at the funeral of George Floyd, Reverend Al Sharpton, during his eulogy, called out the National Football League and the handling of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick back in 2016 for his kneeling in protest of police brutality during the playing of the National Anthem.
One day after his comments on players taking a knee during the national anthem in regards to racial justice and police brutality set off a wave of criticism, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees..