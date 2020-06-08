Global  

New Seahawk Carlos Hyde: If NFL is serious about change then a team should sign Colin Kaepernick

Seattle Times Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
The newest Seattle Seahawk, running back Carlos Hyde, was a member of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 when Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem. Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the end of that season. But Hyde hopes this will be the year Kaepernick is back in the league. During a […]
