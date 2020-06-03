Thousands Continue Peaceful Protests In New York CityAnother day of protests in New York City. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports from Washington Square Park.
Karamo Brown Discusses His Experiences With RacismKaramo Brown has been a public voice for the LGBTQ+ community since 2004. Sixteen years later his voice is even louder with 2.7 million Instagram followers tuning in to his ongoing show, "Karamo, A..
Former Terp Says Brother Daniel Stopped Car From Driving Into Protestors In SeattleFormer Maryland Terrapins basketball player Dino Gregory took to Instagram Monday morning to share the story of a heroic act committed by his brother Daniel at Sunday's Black Lives Matter protests in..
Arlete Figueira RT @Fashionista_com: In Harlem, a group of Black men pays their respects to George Floyd through fashion: https://t.co/AfUocKKMNy https://t… 19 minutes ago
Barbara Justason Beyond the Instagram Black Square https://t.co/GtMnDWJg6i 1 hour ago
Marjorie Hodgin Must Read: What Fashion Can Do Beyond a Black Square on Instagram, Ralph Toledo on the Future of the Runway… https://t.co/qi2CIiC5vO 4 hours ago
eleanor quiroz RT @Fashionista_com: .@prabalgurung on why it's time for Asian Americans to shed the "model minority" myth and stand for George Floyd: http… 4 hours ago
Ikeja Simon Sinek RT @theufuoma: This thing runs so deep. So so deep and goes beyond posting a black square on Instagram. We have to continue to do the work… 5 hours ago
ufuoma This thing runs so deep. So so deep and goes beyond posting a black square on Instagram. We have to continue to do… https://t.co/aR1jj47jgE 5 hours ago
Paul Quibell-smith Must Read: What Fashion Can Do Beyond a Black Square on Instagram, Ralph Toledo on the Future of the Runway https://t.co/b8zhCha6pq 5 hours ago
TraiStar Must Read: What Fashion Can Do Beyond a Black Square on Instagram, Ralph Toledo on the Future of the Runway… https://t.co/0qmoyKQ7ox 6 hours ago