Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Yo-jong emerges as N. Korea's No. 2

WorldNews Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Kim Yo-jong emerges as N. Korea's No. 2North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his sister Kim Yo-jong / Korea Times file By Kang Seung-woo Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, seems to have established herself as the de facto "No. 2" in the reclusive state as she receives treatment almost equal to that of her older brother. In addition, she has officially become the leader's top person on inter-Korean affairs ― superior to the spokesman ― which helps her exert more influence in state affairs across the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: North Korea Is Severing Communications With South Korea

North Korea Is Severing Communications With South Korea 00:58

 North Korea Is Severing Communications With South Korea North Korea made the announcement on Tuesday, which analysts suspect is a move to force concessions from South Korea. Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was said to have been instrumental in the decision. North Korea said it...

Related videos from verified sources

North Korea says little reason to maintain Trump ties [Video]

North Korea says little reason to maintain Trump ties

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sees little use in maintaining a personal relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump if Washington sticks to hostile policies, state media reported on Friday. Libby..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:34Published
S. Korea moves to stop anti-Northern activists [Video]

S. Korea moves to stop anti-Northern activists

South Korea's government is taking legal action against two organizations led by North Korean defectors. Activists affiliated with the groups often smuggle leaflets, food, and other contraband across..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published
Kim Jong-un appears on video after mysteriously disappearing for weeks [Video]

Kim Jong-un appears on video after mysteriously disappearing for weeks

Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un chaired a meeting of the Politburo of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party. In a rare video appearance, Kim seems to be socially distancing from the other members of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Kim's sister says North Korea will take 'action' against South: Report

Kim's sister says North Korea will take 'action' against South: Report North Korea will take "action" against the South and entrust its military to carry it out, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, threatened...
WorldNews Also reported by •IndiaTimesThe AgeHNGNDeutsche WelleNYTimes.com

Kim Jong Un’s Sister Told South Korea Border Protest to Stop or Negotiations Will End

Kim Jong Un’s Sister Told South Korea Border Protest to Stop or Negotiations Will End Kim Yo Jong is demanding changes or the south will not like it one bit. Stop the balloons or there will be repercussions.
HNGN Also reported by •The AgeDeutsche WelleWorldNews

South Korea succumbs to Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo Jong's threats over 'balloon protests'

South Korea succumbs to Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo Jong's threats over 'balloon protests' South Korea bows to pressure asserted from...
WorldNews Also reported by •The AgeDeutsche WelleNYTimes.com

Tweets about this