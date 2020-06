House Democrats Unveil Police Reform Bill As Nationwide Protests Continue



House Democrats unveiled legislation Monday morning to offer a blueprint for reforming policing policies in what is expected to be a massive bill focusing on holding law enforcement officers.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 04:30 Published 49 minutes ago

Lawmakers propose bill that would track police misconduct, use of force



Democrats are proposing the Justice In Policing Act of 2020 to Congress, a bill that aims to create a national standard for police to include reporting police misconduct and use of force. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:10 Published 7 hours ago