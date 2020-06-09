New bill would prohibit presidents from nuking hurricanes
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () In August, Axios reported that President Donald Trump repeatedly asked top national security officials to consider using nuclear bombs to weaken or destroy hurricanes. Now, one congresswoman wants to make it illegal for Trump, or any president, to act on this idea, which experts say would be both ineffective and extremely dangerous. On June 1, […]
President Donald Trump is breaking a 40-year tradition.
NBC News reports he will not hold a ceremony at the White House for the unveiling of former President Barack Obama's portrait.
The ceremony was..