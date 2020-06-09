Global  

New bill would prohibit presidents from nuking hurricanes

Seattle Times Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
In August, Axios reported that President Donald Trump repeatedly asked top national security officials to consider using nuclear bombs to weaken or destroy hurricanes. Now, one congresswoman wants to make it illegal for Trump, or any president, to act on this idea, which experts say would be both ineffective and extremely dangerous. On June 1, […]
