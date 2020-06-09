Global  

University of Washington forecasts 145,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by August

Reuters India Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
University of Washington researchers estimated on Monday that 145,728 people could die of COVID-19 in the United States by August, raising their grim forecast by more than 5,000 fatalities in a matter of days.
