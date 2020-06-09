Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Most Popular
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Kennedy takes responsibility for JobKeeper snafu
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Kennedy takes responsibility for JobKeeper snafu
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 (
1 week ago
)
Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy said JobKeeper had been put in place amid expectations of a worse-case scenario for the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
World Health Organization
Aston Villa F.C.
Sheffield United F.C.
Oklahoma
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Beijing
North Korea
Premier League
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Bolton
Quaker Oats
Belmont
McDonald
Charleston Church Shooting
Arthur Ashe Biopic
WORTH WATCHING
John Bolton Gets No Nice Book Launch Party From Trump Administration
WHO to update COVID-19 guidance for steroid drug
Six U.S. states see record spikes in new COVID-19 cases
Beijing raises COVID-19 alert level after new outbreak