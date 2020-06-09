Key Democrats spurn push to defund police amid Trump attacks
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his allies have seized on calls to “defund the police” as a dangerous example of Democratic overreach as the Republican president fights for momentum amid crises that threaten his reelection. Key Democrats, including presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, are distancing themselves from the “defund” push, which some supporters […]
U.S. President Donald Trump is "appalled" by calls for police to be defunded and he is looking at a number of proposals in response to the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis that has sparked nationwide protests.
President Donald Trump has rejected talk of a major overhaul of police in the US, despite a Democratic push for wholesale change. Democrats have called for thorough change following major protests over..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published
Protesters have taken to the streets in all 50 states and at least 18 countries.
Many Americans are noticing that racism is a pervasive problem, reports Business Insider.
Even congressional lawmakers..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36Published
Tweets about this
A Com News USA As I was saying..............
-
Key #Democrats spurn push to defund police amid #Trump attacks
-… https://t.co/c4QFGeBSh4 7 minutes ago
Hey Kelly RT @NEWS1130: President Donald Trump and his allies have seized on calls to “defund the police” as a dangerous example of Democratic overre… 9 minutes ago