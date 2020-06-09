Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Key Democrats spurn push to defund police amid Trump attacks

Seattle Times Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his allies have seized on calls to “defund the police” as a dangerous example of Democratic overreach as the Republican president fights for momentum amid crises that threaten his reelection. Key Democrats, including presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, are distancing themselves from the “defund” push, which some supporters […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump 'appalled' by the defund police movement: WH

Trump 'appalled' by the defund police movement: WH 01:44

 U.S. President Donald Trump is "appalled" by calls for police to be defunded and he is looking at a number of proposals in response to the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis that has sparked nationwide protests.

Related videos from verified sources

Trump rules out major police overhaul [Video]

Trump rules out major police overhaul

President Donald Trump has rejected talk of a major overhaul of police in the US, despite a Democratic push for wholesale change. Democrats have called for thorough change following major protests over..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
House Democrats Unveil Police Reform Bill As Nationwide Protests Continue [Video]

House Democrats Unveil Police Reform Bill As Nationwide Protests Continue

House Democrats unveiled legislation Monday morning to offer a blueprint for reforming policing policies in what is expected to be a massive bill focusing on holding law enforcement officers..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:30Published
Trump Has Not Addressed Police Brutality [Video]

Trump Has Not Addressed Police Brutality

Protesters have taken to the streets in all 50 states and at least 18 countries. Many Americans are noticing that racism is a pervasive problem, reports Business Insider. Even congressional lawmakers..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this

AComNewsUSA

A Com News USA As I was saying.............. - Key #Democrats spurn push to defund police amid #Trump attacks -… https://t.co/c4QFGeBSh4 7 minutes ago

kskinnervan

Hey Kelly RT @NEWS1130: President Donald Trump and his allies have seized on calls to “defund the police” as a dangerous example of Democratic overre… 9 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Key Democrats spurn push to defund #police amid #Trump attacks - Jun 9 @ 12:53 AM ET https://t.co/RTcPw4pam0 20 minutes ago

RossPalomboWPLG

Ross Palombo Key Democrats spurn push to defund police amid Trump attacks https://t.co/KR8xdc4m5M 22 minutes ago

NEWS1130

NEWS 1130 President Donald Trump and his allies have seized on calls to “defund the police” as a dangerous example of Democra… https://t.co/9cUUynaY3y 25 minutes ago

ferminfini

Fermin Finizio "Key Democrats Spurn Push to Defund Police Amid Trump Attacks" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/3cveoGSNhz 34 minutes ago

ANewsBuddy

A News Buddy Key Democrats Spurn Push to Defund Police Amid Trump Attacks | Political News https://t.co/dy5z0yCBJm 38 minutes ago

WOWK13News

WOWK 13 News Key Democrats spurn push to defund police amid Trump attacks https://t.co/KlKOeIoOH2 43 minutes ago