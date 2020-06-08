Global  

Britain goes coal free as renewables edge out fossil fuels
BBC News Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
On Wednesday, Britain will mark two months without burning any coal to generate power.
News video: Britain marks two coal-free months during coronavirus lockdown as renewable use grows

Britain marks two coal-free months during coronavirus lockdown as renewable use grows 02:03

 At midnight on Wednesday, Britain will have gone a full two months without burning coal to generate power, a record since the Industrial Revolution. As Britain entered a coronavirus lockdown, the country's four remaining coal-fired plants were shut down, with the last coal generator coming off the...

