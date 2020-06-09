Hong Kong leader says all should learn from year of protest
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () A year on from the start of Hong Kong's anti-government protests, the leader of the semi-autonomous Chinese city said Tuesday that all sides should learn from the difficulties and challenging times over the past year. ......
Dozens attended a peaceful lunchtime rally in Hong Kong's Central financial district on Tuesday, marking one year since a massive rally that sparked months of pro-democracy protests. Supporters of the movement say their feelings on the anniversary range from hope to fear. Emer McCarthy reports.
Today marks the 31st anniversary of the 1989 June 4 Tiananmen crackdown on pro-democracy movement in Beijing. Hong Kong people brace against Covid-19 lockdown to attend candlelight vigil rally at the..
