Hong Kong leader says all should learn from year of protest

WorldNews Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Hong Kong leader says all should learn from year of protestA year on from the start of Hong Kong's anti-government protests, the leader of the semi-autonomous Chinese city said Tuesday that all sides should learn from the difficulties and challenging times over the past year. ......
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: A year on, Hong Kong protesters torn between hope and fear

A year on, Hong Kong protesters torn between hope and fear 01:47

 Dozens attended a peaceful lunchtime rally in Hong Kong's Central financial district on Tuesday, marking one year since a massive rally that sparked months of pro-democracy protests. Supporters of the movement say their feelings on the anniversary range from hope to fear. Emer McCarthy reports.

