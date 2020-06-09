Global Economy To See Worst Recession Since World War II: World Bank

Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

The global economy will shrink by 5.2 percent this year due to the massive shock of the coronavirus pandemic and the shutdown measures to contain it, the World Bank said on Monday. The COVID-19 induced recession is the first since 1870 to be triggered solely by a pandemic, World Bank President David Malpass said in his foreword to the latest edition of the Global Economic Prospect report...


